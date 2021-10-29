Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 2,929 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Timken by 670.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $8,772,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter worth $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,073. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

