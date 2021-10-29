Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 947 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $7,043,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. 41,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

