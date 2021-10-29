Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.58

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $8.74. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 14,453 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

