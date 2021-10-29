SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

