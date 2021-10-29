Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

