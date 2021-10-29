Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Select Sands
