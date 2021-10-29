Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 292,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

