Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Sentinel has a market cap of $190.52 million and $1.19 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,955,235,705 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,488,937 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

