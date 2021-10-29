Sentinel Price Hits $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $193.57 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,967,586,568 coins and its circulating supply is 5,381,738,624 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

