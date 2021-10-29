Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SEPL opened at GBX 86.26 ($1.13) on Friday. Seplat Petroleum Development has a twelve month low of GBX 54.77 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.58 ($1.44). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93.

About Seplat Petroleum Development

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

