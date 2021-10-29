Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

SCI stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.19. 1,300,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

