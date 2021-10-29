ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $725.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $697.31.

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $689.16. 8,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.85. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $694.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

