ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

SFBS opened at $80.52 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after buying an additional 911,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 356,770 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.