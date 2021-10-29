SG3 Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.88. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.