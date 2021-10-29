SG3 Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

SG3 Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 3,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

