SG3 Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

SG3 Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $24.07. 266,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,443. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -636.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

