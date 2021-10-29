Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 114,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,552. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Compliance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 244.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.52% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

