Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.30

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 6138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,600,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $2,845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.