Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.30

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 6138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,600,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $2,845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
