Shield Protocol Price Down 9.1% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00007023 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $27,581.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,666.24 or 1.00278836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.65 or 0.07043545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

