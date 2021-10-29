Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGLDF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 89,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,322. Shoal Games has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Shoal Games Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

