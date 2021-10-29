Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SGLDF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 89,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,322. Shoal Games has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.
Shoal Games Company Profile
