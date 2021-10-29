Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,548 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Shopify worth $195,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,623.96.

SHOP opened at $1,457.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,456.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,370.26. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

