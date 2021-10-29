Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,700.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,623.96.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,457.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,370.26. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
