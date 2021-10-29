Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,700.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,623.96.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,457.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,370.26. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.38. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

