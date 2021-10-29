Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,430 ($44.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,811.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,877.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53.

Get Cranswick alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total transaction of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21). Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total value of £320 ($418.08).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.