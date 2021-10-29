Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Drops By 55.0%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANPC stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANPC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at $453,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

