Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Decreases By 74.2%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the September 30th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Appili Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 7,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,843. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -2.56.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

