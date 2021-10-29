Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Grows By 149.5%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the September 30th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.27. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CynergisTek by 29.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CynergisTek during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CynergisTek during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

