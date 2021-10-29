Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Decreases By 92.0%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DATI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

