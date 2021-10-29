Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Declines By 51.9%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the September 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 23.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. GO Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

