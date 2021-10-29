Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Increases By 108.6%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the September 30th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,265.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $$7.36 on Friday. IGO has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

IPGDF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

