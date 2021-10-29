Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Drops By 89.5%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,428. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $450.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of -0.69.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPHA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.