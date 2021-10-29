Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Grows By 143.2%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 18,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on JSAIY shares. UBS Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

