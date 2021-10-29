Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Decreases By 67.8%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KZIA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 13,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.