Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Declines By 85.7%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.71. 3,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $77.40.
About Koito Manufacturing
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.