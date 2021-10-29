Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Declines By 85.7%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.71. 3,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, electrical equipment and other products. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories that includes LED (Light-Emitting Diode), discharge, halogen, fog, LED rear combination, side turn signal, high-mounted lamps, aircraft lighting and other equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment.

