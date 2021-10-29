Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Declines By 81.5%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FINM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 158,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,862. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Marlin Technology has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $22,583,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 548,406 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 926,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 393,662 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 823,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 131,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $7,208,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

