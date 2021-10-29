Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Drops By 96.1%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the September 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCLDF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 75,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. mCloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

