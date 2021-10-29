Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Grows By 900.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $110.06 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

