Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Declines By 79.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Myrexis stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,426. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Myrexis Company Profile
