Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Declines By 79.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Myrexis stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,426. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc is in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, including focusing on identifying, evaluating and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was founded in January 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

