Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Expands By 586.0%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 586.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NextSource Materials stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.
About NextSource Materials
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.