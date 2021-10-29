Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Expands By 586.0%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 586.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NextSource Materials stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.