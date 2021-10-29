Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Declines By 53.7%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

