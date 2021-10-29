Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Declines By 94.8%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCB remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 359,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,069. Propanc Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

