Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Declines By 94.8%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PPCB remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 359,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,069. Propanc Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Propanc Biopharma
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.