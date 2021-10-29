Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Drops By 66.8%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the September 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,730,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,665,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRSR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Prospector Capital has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

