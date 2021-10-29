Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Increases By 1,500.0%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.74 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

