Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Decreases By 64.1%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GASS remained flat at $$2.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

