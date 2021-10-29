Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Grows By 140.0%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 329,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,129. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.
About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III
