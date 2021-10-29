Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Grows By 140.0%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 329,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,129. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

