Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Declines By 96.9%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 34,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.64. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

