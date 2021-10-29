Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Drops By 58.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUSF remained flat at $$125.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. Tsuruha has a twelve month low of $115.47 and a twelve month high of $148.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

