Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 1,160.0%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

CIL stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

