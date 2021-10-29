Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

