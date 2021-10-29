Shyft Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $519,758.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $115.61 million and approximately $519,758.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00238732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00098914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,380,694 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

