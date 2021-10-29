SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGA. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.