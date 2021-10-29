Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 265.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $86,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

